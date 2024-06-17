USA has cricket fever as nation looks to lay sporting foundations

On social media platform X last week, mid-way through the USA’s T20 Cricket World Cup group game against tournament favourites India, one account explained the complicated scoreboard of cricket to an American using the analogy of a burger eating contest.

On social media platform X last week, mid-way through the USA’s T20 Cricket World Cup group game against tournament favourites India, one account explained the complicated scoreboard of cricket to an American using the analogy of a burger eating contest.

US ate 110 Burgers in 20 minutes and 8 guys passed out. India has eaten 33 burgers and 2 guys have passed out in 6 minutes.



The max duration is 20 minutes and if more than 10 guys vomit, it's game over. India must reach 111 burgers in 14 remaining minutes w 8 guys left. https://t.co/dpbzOl2h4T — People's Commissar for Agra City (@hindookissinger) June 13, 2024 The tweet in question

The 20 overs represented 20 minutes to eat as many burgers as possible, and wickets constituted the 10 men who were allowed to pass out from eating too much before their bid to gobble patty’s was ended by officials.

It was a lazy, but viral, stereotype of 2024 America; and played to the idea that the United States could never be a cricketing country.

But across the pond, where the USA are co-hosting the T20 Cricket World Cup with the Caribbean (including Guyana), the three host states Florida, Texas and, especially, New York, have been gripped by the competition.

Huge win

Why the USA?

That may be because their first match saw them win against Pakistan in a super over in what many have described as one of the sport’s greatest upsets; or it may be because they’re through to the Super Eight – the next stage of the tournament.

But it does look as though the US are falling for cricket. The Managing Director of England’s Barmy Army was in New York for the India versus Pakistan match – seen by many as the biggest fixture in the sport – and told City A.M. about how amazing it was. He went on to say how it is beyond any cricket fan’s wildest dreams.

“It’s great. It is amazing, it is very good to see cricket in a new market being consumed differently to what it is like where we know it,” he added.

The decision has vindicated the call to introduce T20 cricket to the Olympic Games in 2028, which will take place on the west coast in Los Angeles, and it points to the USA being the centre of the sporting world for the coming decade in disciplines not associated with the softball and NFL loving population of the Appalachian or Rocky mountains.

Decade of stars and stripes

They host the 2026 Fifa World Cup of football, both the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups, the Olympics and annual events such as Formula 1 and Major League Cricket in the next 10 years.

Despite being renowned for its love of sport and sporting action, the coming decade – kick-started by the T20 Cricket World Cup – looks to be a period of the United States looking outward and beyond their comforts.

And in all of that the cricket team are shining and – when they take on South Africa, the West Indies and England in the Super Eight – they’ll be drawing belief off a nation glued to cricket for the first time – and possibly ignoring the burger eating contest in the background.