US stock markets open higher on coronavirus stimulus hopes

US stock markets have opened higher after their worst day since 1987’s Black Monday crash following reports that President Donald Trump could unveil an $850bn stimulus programme to curb the coronavirus fallout.



The S&P 500 was 2.5 per cent higher shortly after the bell, the Dow Jones was 2.1 per cent higher, and the Nasdaq was up 2.9 per cent.



According to reports, the White House is asking congress for an $850bn package to boost the economy, which would mainly come in the form of tax cuts.



Such a move would boost businesses but would do little to help people who are laid off because their companies have gone under.



More to follow.