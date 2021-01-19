US says China has committed genocide against Uyghur Muslims

The US has today declared that China has committed “genocide” and “crimes against humanity” against Uyghur Muslims in the country’s northern province of Xinjiang.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo today made the announcement today, less than 24 hours from when Donald Trump’s term as President ends.

Read more: UK sanctions China over ‘horrific’ treatment of Uyghur Muslims

In a statement released this afternoon, Pompeo said: “After careful examination of the available facts, I have determined that since at least March 2017, the People’s Republic of China (PRC), under the direction and control of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has committed crimes against humanity against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other members of ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.”

An estimated 1m Uyghur Muslims have been detained by the Chinese government and put into labour camps in Xinjiang.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

There have also been widespread reports of sterilisation of Uyghur women and the wholesale destruction of mosques.

Pompeo’s statement comes after the US State Department launched an internal review last year into whether China’s actions against the Uyghurs constituted genocide and crimes against humanity.

The review was led by the US’ ambassador-at-large for the Office of Global Criminal Justice Morse Tan.

More to follow.