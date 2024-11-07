US election: ‘You can’t love your country only when you win,’ Biden says

The US electoral system “can be trusted, win or lose”, President Joe Biden has said, in the wake of Donald Trump’s election win.

Speaking from the White House, the President said the US had carried out the “greatest experiment in the history of the world”, and that “the will of the people always prevails”.

Amid concerns about democracy and the US electoral system, Biden thanked electoral workers and insisted: “It is honest, it is fair and it is transparent, and it can be trusted, win or lose.

“I will do my duty as President, I will fulfil my oath and honour the Constitution.”

On January 20, Trump would be inaugurated as President, Biden said.

He also spoke of the need for a “peaceful and orderly transition” and said he had talked with President-elect Donald Trump and defeated Democratic vice-president Kamala Harris.

“She gave her whole heart and effort and she and her entire team should be proud of the campaign they ran,” he said.

Electoral defeat

On the election result, Biden added: “For some people, it’s a time for victory – to state the obvious – for others it’s a time of loss.

“Campaigns are contests and competing visions… you can’t love your country only when you win. You can’t love your neighbour only when you agree.”

Biden, who previously served as Barack Obama’s two-term vice-president, said his administration had been a “presidency for all Americans”.

“We’re leaving behind the strongest economy in the world.”

And addressing Democrat voters, he said: “Setbacks are unavoidable but giving up is unforgivable. We all get knocked down but the measure of our character is how quickly we get up.

“Defeat does not mean we are defeated… the America of your dreams is calling for you to get back up.”

Using his trademark phrase, he stated: “It’s the story for all of us, not just some of us. We’re going to be okay, but we need to keep going, and above all we need to keep the faith.”