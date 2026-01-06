Starmer sends Trump warning on Greenland in sign of icy relations

Starmer's relations with Trump are showing signs of cooling.

Keir Starmer has joined EU countries in sending President Trump a warning to back off Greenland in another sign of tensions emerging between between the US and Western allies.

In a statement on Tuesday, European leaders defended Nato member Denmark’s claim over the islands in the Atlantic Ocean, adding that the issue of control was for the countries to decide independently of US intervention.

President Trump has long spoken about his intentions to annex Greenland, with the successful capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro last weekend bringing the issue back into the limelight given the display of the US’s military dominance.

His deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller questioned whether any powers would engage “militarily” should the US decide to take Greenland, rich in mineral resources and strategically positioned in the Arctic zone.

But in a statement issued ahead of a crucial ‘Coalition of the Willing’ meeting in Paris on Tuesday – a group of countries which are pledging their commitment to back Ukraine’s national security after any ceasefire is agreed with Russia – Starmer joined France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Friedrich Merz to defend Greenland’s autonomy.

“It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland,” the statement, which also referenced Nato principles, said.

The statement represents the strongest position Starmer has held in opposition to Trump’s views on international relations.

The UK government has so far declined to take a view on whether the US’s capture of Maduro and statement to “run” policy in Venezuela constituted a breach of international law. Other major powers, including France and Brazil, have said Trump breached globally-agreed rules.

Starmer and Trump have held “disagreements”, as the US President has himself said, on issues including Israel-Palestine, drilling for oil in the North Sea, illegal migration and London under Mayor Sadiq Khan.

But the Prime Minister has tended to adopt a delicate line when speaking about Trump, avoiding any direct attacks against the US president to maintain close diplomatic ties.

Starmer’s electoral troubles

Trump’s actions and threats against Greenland look set to pile extra pressure on Starmer in a challenging time for him.

A YouGov poll on Tuesday showed the Tories jumping above Labour in voting intentions for the first time since the General Election.

Labour were also just one point above the Liberal Democrats and two points above the Greens while being nine points below Reform.

Starmer opened the year hoping to speak about the government’s efforts to tackle the cost of living with interviews given to broadcasters.

Another diplomatic row involving Trump has spoiled his plans to take control of the news agenda months before crucial local elections in May.