US election: What are the recount rules in key states?

Joe Biden is in touching distance of winning the US election, however several close races are still yet to record a final result and the Trump campaign is already requesting recounts in some states.

CNN has given the former Vice President 253 Electoral College votes to Donald Trump’s 213, with 270 the number needed to win.

Read more: US election live: Biden in pole position as Trump lawsuits begin

The states of Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are still counting, however if the current leads hold in all states then Biden will win.

Trump has already begun launching law suits in Michigan and Pennsylvania, with his team making a series of unfounded claims that there has been widespread voter fraud.

He has also requested a recount in Wisconsin, with others likely on their way.

Read more: US election: Biden in touching distance of White House as Trump calls in the lawyers

Here is a look at some of the rules in some of the states most likely to have recounts in the 2020 US election.

Nevada

Automatic recount: No

Recount law: A candidate who has been defeated can request a recount, regardless of the margin of victory.

Deadline: A recount must be requested within three business days after the state’s vote canvass.

Who pays: The candidate asking for the recount.

Wisconsin

Automatic recount: No

Recount law: A full or partial recount can be requested if the margin of victory is less than or equal to one percentage point.

Deadline: For presidential elections, the request must be made by 5 pm on the first business day after the state’s vote canvass.

Who pays: The candidate requesting the recount, if the margin is more than 0.25 percentage point of the total vote.

Michigan

Automatic recount: Yes

Recount law: A recount is required if the margin of victory is less than or equal to 2,000 votes.

Deadline: Request for a recount should be made within 48 hours of the vote canvass.

Who pays: The candidate requesting the recount.

Pennsylvania

Automatic recount: Yes

Recount law: A recount is automatic if the margin of victory is less than or equal to 0.5 percentage point. Two other avenues for requesting recounts include requiring at least three voter signatures that attest to an error in the vote tally, and going to state court to file petitions alleging fraud and error.

Read more: The Trump train hits Pennsylvania: A day in the key US election swing state

Deadline: By 5 pm on the second Thursday following the election, for automatic recounts. If a recount is requested, the deadline is five days after the election.

Who pays: The candidate requesting the recount.