Donald Trump falsely claims victory in unhinged speech

Donald Trump has falsely claimed victory and claimed his opponent Joe Biden has committed widespread voter fraud in an historic speech.

Trump made a series of baseless claims during the speech and falsely claimed he had won the election.

“The Republican party is now the party of the people and the party of inclusion,” he said.

“The phony polls were designed to keep our voters at home and make it seem as though we had no momentum. They were suppression polls.”

He added: “The voting apparatus in all the key states that are left to declare are run by Democrats. They would not allow observers in and in some places said we had to stay at least 100 feet away.”

The election will very likely soon called for Biden, despite the President’s protestations.

He only needs to hold the states he leads in to win, however he is also closing the ground in states he trails – Pennsylvania and and Georgia.

The Trump camp had launched a bevy of legal challenges in closely contested states, however they have not produced evidence that shows the widespread fraud they claim.

