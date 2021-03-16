Russia for Trump, Iran for Biden: report shows interference in 2020 US election

Vladimir Putin knew of and likely directed a Russian effort to help former US President Donald Trump win the 2020 presidential campaign, according to US intelligence officials.

In a report published today, the officials said the Russian interference included spreading “misleading or unsubstantiated allegations” against challenger – and now President – Joe Biden.

The allegations were made in a 15-page report into election interference released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

It underscored allegations that Trump’s allies played into Moscow’s hands by amplifying claims made against Biden by Russian-linked Ukrainian figures in the run-up to the 3 November election.

Biden, a Democrat, defeated Trump, a Republican, and became president on 20 January.

US intelligence agencies found other attempts to sway voters, including a “multi-pronged covert influence campaign” by Iran intended to undercut Trump’s support.

Trump pulled the United States out of an international nuclear deal with Iran and imposed fresh sanctions.

The report also punctured a counter-narrative pushed by Trump’s allies that China was interfering on Biden’s behalf, concluding that Beijing “did not deploy interference efforts.”

“China sought stability in its relationship with the United States and did not view either election outcome as being advantageous enough for China to risk blowback if caught,” the report said.

US officials said they also saw efforts by Cuba, Venezuela and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to influence the election, although “in general, we assess that they were smaller in scale than those conducted by Russia and Iran.”

US intelligence agencies and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller previously concluded that Russia also interfered in the 2016 US election to boost Trump’s candidacy with a campaign of propaganda aimed at harming his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

