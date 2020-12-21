US agrees $900bn Covid stimulus package

Congressional leaders in the US have agreed a $900bn coronavirus stimulus package to help individuals and the economy affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The package would be the second-largest economic stimulus in US history, following a $2.3tn aid bill passed in March.

Read more: President Trump ‘could lift UK travel ban’ from next week

It comes as the pandemic accelerates, infecting more than 214,000 people in the country each day. More than 317,000 Americans have already died.

The package would give $600 direct payments to individuals and boost unemployment payments by $300 a week. It also includes billions for small businesses, food assistance, vaccine distribution, transit and healthcare. It extends a moratorium on foreclosures and provides $25bn in rental aid.

Read more: Cabinet to hold emergency meeting to discuss rising concerns of new mutant Covid strain – reports

“At long last, we have the bipartisan breakthrough the country has needed,” Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor, following months of contentious debate.

Republican and Democratic leaders said the package should have enough support to pass both chambers of Congress.

President Donald Trump supports the bill and will sign it into law, White House spokesman Ben Williamson said.

Read more: UK registers record rise in coronavirus cases as Tier 4 comes into force

“Anyone who thinks this bill is enough does not know what’s going on in America,” Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said. He said he would push for more aid after Democratic President-elect Joe Biden takes office on 20 January.

The House of Representatives will likely vote on the package today, with the Senate to follow. Congress aims to include the coronavirus aid package in a $1.4tn spending bill funding government programs through September 2021.