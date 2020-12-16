Ursula von der Leyen: 'Narrow path to agreement' in Brexit talks

There is a narrow “path to agreement” in Brexit talks, the European Commission president said this morning, as the UK and EU continue crunch talks ahead of the transition period deadline.

Ursula Von der Leyen said she could not guarantee “whether there will be a deal or not”, adding: “The path may be very narrow but it is there”.

It comes after trade talks were extended past a provisional deadline set for last Sunday, with both parties agreeing to “go the extra mile”.

Read more: Bank of England set to hold policy amid Brexit and lockdown uncertainty

Negotiations remain stalled over the major stumbling blocks of fisheries, so-called level playing field arrangements and state aid.

UK negotiators are pushing for a “zonal” approach in fisheries discussions which would allow EU countries only a certain amount of fish from British waters every year.

However, French President Emmanuelle Macron was last week accused of souring talks at the eleventh hour, with fresh demands over the EU’s access to British fishing waters.

Macron has vowed to protect French fishermen, who are expected to lose a significant part of their quota from 1 January as part of any Brexit trade deal.

The European Commission president today said: “We do not question the UK sovereignty on its own waters, but we ask for predictability and stability for our fishermen and our fisherwomen.”

However, von der Leyen praised progress towards a level playing field, renewing hopes within Westminster that a deal could be secured by the end of the week.

“I’m also glad to report that issues linked to governance by now are largely being resolved,” she said.

Von der Leyen added that “the next days are going to be decisive” in trade deal discussions, with just 15 days to go before the UK leaves the bloc.

The two sides have agreed to extend Brexit talks until the transition period deadline on 31 December, after a last-ditch trip to Brussels by the Prime Minister last week failed to produce any fruit.

The UK will automatically leave the customs union and single market if a deal is not reached by the New Year.

Read more: London’s most famous plumber Charlie Mullins: ‘I’d take another pandemic over Brexit every time’

Senior government sources have confirmed that Johnson is preparing to push back the Christmas recess should he secure an agreement with the EU by the weekend.

Plans being drawn up by Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the House of Commons, involve MPs and peers being asked to sit on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday if there is a deal, with 24 December still under discussion.