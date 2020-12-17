Brexit talks in a ‘serious situation’ ahead of deadline

Downing Street has said Brexit trade talks are in a “serious situation” following a call with the European Commission president.

Following the call a Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister underlined that the negotiations were now in a serious situation. Time was very short and it now looked very likely that agreement would not be reached unless the EU position changed substantially.”

In a separate statement Ursula von der Leyen said “substantial progress” had been made but “big differences” remained.

Von der Leyen and Johnson spoke this evening as discussions over the UK’s relationship with the EU dragged on for another day.

“We welcomed substantial progress on many issues,” said Von der Leyen. “However, big differences remain to be bridged, in particular on fisheries. Bridging them will be very challenging.”

Talks between the UK and EU remain stuck over the same issues that have stalled negotiations for the past few months, notably fishing rights.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier this morning told MEPs that fisheries was now the most difficult issue in trade talks.

Earlier in the day Michael Gove said the UK was not prepared to sign a trade deal with the EU unless British fishermen have “sole rights” to fishing waters located six to 12 nautical miles from Britain’s coastline.

Number 10 said the PM had stressed that the “UK could not accept a situation where it was the only sovereign country in the world not to be able to control access to its own waters for an extended period”.

Von der Leyen said negotiations between the two sides will continue on Friday.

The European Parliament has set a three-day deadline for a deal agreed, warning MEPs will not have time to ratify an agreement unless it is agreed by Sunday.