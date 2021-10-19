Burbeck Interiors was founded by property developers who understand design, affordability and service.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the industry, the company knows what it takes to design and sell property. Its mandate is to understand your property and deliver cutting-edge styling and home staging with unique furniture, accessories and lighting in a bespoke package that appeals to your property’s specific target demographic. A floor plan is required for a no-obligation quote and, following acceptance, a site survey and client assessment will be completed within a week. From then, Burbeck Interiors will create and install your scheme within 15 working days and collection will be arranged after eight weeks.

