Union yet to set date for railway strike as talks continue

The RMT said it has yet to announce the dates for the railway strike.

The RMT union has yet to set a date for the announced railway strike as discussions are still ongoing.

“Since the ballot results on 24th May, discussions have been taking place at industry-wide level under the auspices of the Rail Industry Recovery Group (RIRG) to create a framework and structure for negotiations on all issues in the dispute,” said the union’s general secretary Mick Lynch.

“RMT has today agreed to continue these discussions in order to create a framework for negotiations on all aspects of the dispute.”

The RMT boss added that the union’s executive will consider its next steps – which include setting the strike’s dates – on 7 June.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said the industry welcomed the statement.

“We ask the unions to work with us to realistically address the serious financial challenges our industry faces post-Covid, and make the changes we need to secure the future of the industry and deliver a fair pay deal for our people,” they said.

The announcement comes after RMT members voted in favour of nation-wide strike action over job cuts and salaries, City A.M. reported.

According to the union, 71 per cent of workers balloted took part in the vote, while an 89 per cent of those agreed to the walkout.

Following the announcement, both the government and railway operators called on union members to go back to the negotiating table.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said strikes “should always be the last resort, not the first,” while transport minister Baroness Vere urged the RMT to take a “long hard look at itself.”

On the other hand, union members working for London Underground decided to call off a strike action at Euston and Green Park stations, which was set for 3 June.