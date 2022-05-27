Tube workers suspend strike on Queen’s Jubilee following ‘significant progress’ in talks
Members of the RMT union working at Euston and Green Park tube stations have called off the strike set for 3 June following “significant” progress in the talks with London Underground.
The walkout was initially called two weeks ago after staff at the two stations cited a “toxic atmosphere in the workplace” created by a manager as the reason behind the industrial action.
Following negotiations with London Underground, the union agreed to have a review to deal with the bullying accusations.
The union said that if no improvements are seen, it will call for a new strike on a different day.
“London Underground has finally seen sense to take the union’s arguments seriously regarding workplace bullying and we will now suspend to the strike on June 3 to hopefully reach a resolution quickly,” commented RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch.
Another strike set for 6 June is expected to go ahead, impacting almost every station in zone 1, City A.M. reported.