Tube workers suspend strike on Queen’s Jubilee following ‘significant progress’ in talks

The RMT called off the strike on 3 June.(Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Members of the RMT union working at Euston and Green Park tube stations have called off the strike set for 3 June following “significant” progress in the talks with London Underground.

The walkout was initially called two weeks ago after staff at the two stations cited a “toxic atmosphere in the workplace” created by a manager as the reason behind the industrial action.

Following negotiations with London Underground, the union agreed to have a review to deal with the bullying accusations.

The union said that if no improvements are seen, it will call for a new strike on a different day.

“London Underground has finally seen sense to take the union’s arguments seriously regarding workplace bullying and we will now suspend to the strike on June 3 to hopefully reach a resolution quickly,” commented RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch.

Another strike set for 6 June is expected to go ahead, impacting almost every station in zone 1, City A.M. reported.