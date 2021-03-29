Unilever's new London HQ set to get green light from planning officials

Unilever’s new London office is set to get the green light from planning officials this week, according to reports.

The consumer goods giant’s new headquarters in Kingston, South West London, as first reported by City A.M. will be given the go-ahead by the local authority, after the council recommended its approval.

The first phase of the Cube Real Estate and Hathway Opportunity Fund’s £230m scheme are set to be approved, with most of the existing buildings, including the old Hippodrome nightclub, set to be demolished.

The new development will include two office buildings, which will be known as the Hive and Honey buildings, with 363,000 sq ft of space, according to real estate publication EGI.

It will be reportedly valued at around £170m.

The development will consolidate the conglomerate’s offices across London and Surrey.

The developer, Cube Real Estate submitted a planning application in October last year for a mixed-use redevelopment, including two office buildings, a car park for electric vehicles and new homes.

If the scheme is given the green light the consumer goods giant, which owns Persil, Dove and Marmite, will move in at the end of 2023 or beginning of 2024.

The move will consolidate 2,000 members of staff from five existing sites in London and Surrey, including many from its Victoria Embankment headquarters.

Unilever will keep some space at its central London HQ for meeting rooms and for its “prestige” premium beauty brands.