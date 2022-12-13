Europe’s largest life sciences laboratory gets one step closer to landing in London

Canary Wharf (Getty Images)

Planning permission for Europe’s largest laboratory has been submitted today, as London patiently awaits a boost to its life sciences sector.

The Canary Wharf Group and Kadans Science Partner, which builds science facilities, have submitted their planning application for the 23-storey tower, which was first announced in March.

The pair are reportedly expected to fork out around £500m for the development of the lab, alongside a café and workspaces.

The 823,000 square foot tower will stand in Canary Wharf’s North Quay, a stone’s throw from the new Elizabeth line, as well as Heathrow, Gatwick & City airports.

Kadans, which already has a London commercial site based in Kings Cross, will lead the lab and office projects, which will eventually be available to let.

New York-based architecture firm KPF, which designed the City’s Heron Tower and Unilever’s London HQ, will design the building.

“We have been developing our vision for a world-class life sciences hub at Canary Wharf since 2019, and this is a significant milestone in our journey,” CEO of the Canary Wharf Group Shobi Khan said.