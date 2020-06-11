Unilever to unify Anglo-Dutch structure under UK listing

Unilever today announced plans to end its joint Anglo-Dutch structure to unify under its UK listing.

The consumer goods giant would swap Dutch shares for its London-listed Unilever PLC stock, with Unilever PLC becoming the single parent company it will unify under.

It comes over a year-and-a-half after the consumer goods behemoth failed to abolish its London headquarters and move its primary listing to the Netherlands amid huge investor opposition.

Keeping its listings in London, Amsterdam and New York, Unilever said unifying under one legal structure will make it easier to sell off its tea business. The business has sought to sell the unit, which includes PG Tips and Lipton, since January, but it has struggled to do so.

“The ongoing strategic review of Unilever’s tea business has further demonstrated that the dual-headed legal structure can create disadvantages for the group,” the board said.

“[A sale] would be significantly more challenging under the current legal structure than under a single parent structure.”

The company added that the coronavirus crisis means unifying under Unilever PLC will give it more flexibility.

“The Covid-19 pandemic will create a business environment in which having as much flexibility and responsiveness as possible will be critically important,” the maker of brands including Cornetto and Lynx said.

While the company will maintain its international listings, it will only have one market capitalisation, one class of shares and one global liquidity pool.

Shareholders would have “an equal voting basis per share” for the first time and the firm added that the move would strip out complexity and enable it to tailor its portfolio through acquisitions or demergers.

The changes come after a review that took 18 months to conduct in the wake of its failed move to scrap its London HQ in favour of going Dutch. It had needed 75 per cent of UK shareholders to approve the move, but pulled the vote in October 2018 as it looked set to lose.

“This review has underlined how a simpler legal structure would give Unilever greater strategic flexibility to grow shareholder value, providing a catalyst for accelerated portfolio evolution and greater organisational autonomy,” the firm said.

The firm will remain in both The Netherlands and the UK, with no changes to “operations, locations, activities or staffing levels” in either base.

Nils Andersen, chairman, said: “Unilever’s board believes that unifying the company’s legal structure will create greater strategic flexibility, remove complexity and further improve governance.

“We remain committed to The Netherlands and the UK and there will be no change to Unilever’s footprint in either country as a result of the proposed change to Unilever’s legal parent structure. We are confident that unification will help Unilever deliver its vision of driving superior long-term performance through its multiple stakeholder business model.”