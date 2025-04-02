Soho House accuses Next of copyright in new lawsuit over furniture

Soho House has continued to attract new members to its clubs.

Private members’ club Soho House has accused FTSE 100 retail giant Next of copyright and design right infringements over selling furniture that “closely resembled” that of Soho Home.

Launched in 2016, Soho Home is a retailer and interior design studio within Soho House. It sells furniture, artwork, and lighting, replicating those in their Soho House.

According to legal documents seen by City AM, the members club alleged that it became aware in February that Next was “advertising, promoting and selling into the UK market interior design products that closely resemble [Soho] products.”

The claim form showcased a range of furniture stated to be Soho’s “best-selling” or “best known”, including its Oxleydark emperador marble coffee table, priced at £2,795.

The legal documents highlighted that both are in the home and interior design business, alleging Next “was well aware of the existence and commercial success of [Soho]’s products”.

Soho’s lawyers outlined in its allegation for copyright infringement that Next Home featured a book in one of its promotional pictures with the Soho House logo visible on its spine.

The claim also quoted an article by MailOnline, which focused on Next at Home’s ‘dupes’ that went viral on social media in February, including a side table alleged to be similar to Soho.

The private member’s club has hired partner Nick Buckland from City-based Lewis Silkin for its claim against Next, while the British retailer has opted for Oxford-based Open Plan Law.

The claim asks the court for a declaration that Next infringed on Soho’s copyright and design rights and committed acts of passing off.

The legal document also states that Soho’s lawyers are asking the court for an injunction against Next, costs, and an enquiry about damages.

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for Next told City AM: “Next is aware of the situation and has been in legal correspondence with the claimant’s solicitors for some time. As this is now a High Court matter, Next cannot comment further at this time.”

“It will, however, defend itself vigorously,” they added.

Soho House was contacted for comment.