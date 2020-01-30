Unilever annual profit tumbles more than 30 per cent

Consumer goods giant Unilever suffered a 33 per cent fall in pre-tax profit in 2019, its full-year results showed today.

It said: “There has been a significant slowdown during 2019 in South Asia and we have seen some market softening in China.” It added: “Developed markets, in particular Europe, remained challenging.”

Nonetheless, the British-Dutch firm’s underlying fourth-quarter sales growth beat expectations, growing 1.5 per cent against a forecast of 1.4 per cent.

The figures

Unilever’s profit before tax fell 32.9 per cent year on year to €8.29bn (£7.02bn) in 2019.

The profit drop sent basic earnings per share tumbling 38.4 per cent to €2.15.

Unilever’s turnover grew two per cent, however, to €51.98bn.

The British-Dutch multinational’s free cash flow climbed to €6.13bn from €5.43bn a year earlier.

What Unilever said

Chief executive Alan Jope said: “In 2020, our underlying sales growth is expected to be in the lower half of the multi-year three to five per cent range and will be second-half weighted.”

“We are continuing to evaluate our portfolio and have initiated a strategic review of our global tea business.”

More to follow.