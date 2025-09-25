Unexpected turns: Exploring the City of London

The City of London has some of the best eating and drinking spots in the UK. Ye Olde Watling on Watling St

If you really want to get to know the City of London, forget the big shiny buildings for a second and just wander. You’ll find old alleyways, odd corners, and a mix of old and new that’s hard to beat.

Grab a bite or a drink

As Director of the London Archives, I spend my days immersed in the stories of the City of London. Take any side street and you’ll probably find something of interest. There are ancient churches tucked between offices, and tiny gardens where you can just sit and breathe for a bit. Some of these places have been around for ages and have loads of stories if you care to listen.

But first I need a good coffee.

There are so many places to find great coffee, each cup echoing the City’s long tradition as the birthplace of British coffee houses. Wander a bit and you’ll uncover cosy corners where the aroma of fresh brews mingles with centuries of stories—reminding us that London’s caffeine culture started right here, as coffee houses once acted as engines of conversation, commerce, and creativity. These days, whether you’re after a quick espresso or a place to linger and observe the City flow past, there’s a spot that feels like it was made for you.

By lunchtime, markets emerge with a wide variety of food, ranging from traditional sandwiches to pastries. Maybe stop in a cosy pub or a wine bar for something more chilled out.

Music and art, without the fuss

You don’t need to dress up or spend loads of money to listen to some music here. Look out for lunchtime concerts or random gigs in unusual venues. Art’s everywhere too—sculptures on the streets, or the odd gallery hidden away.

If you’re up for it, try a workshop or a class—maybe learn how to make a simple print, shake up a cocktail, life drawing at Guildhall Art Gallery, or ring the bells at a church. There’s always something going on, and you don’t have to be an expert.

The Guildhall School of Music & Drama offers free and low-cost tickets to world-class performances. Whether it’s a student recital or a full orchestral concert, the quality is exceptional, and the setting—often in the stunning Milton Court or Silk Street Theatre—is intimate and inspiring.

Then there’s the Barbican. Architecture tours are a brilliant way to appreciate Europe’s largest arts centre through new eyes, along with an ever-changing programme of music, film, and performance, including Encounters: Giacometti x Huma Bhabha. Its iconic Martini Bar offers an equally iconic happy hour.

Evenings are different

As it gets dark, things change. The rooftops have great views if you’re after a pint with a skyline, but down at street level it’s about finding a tucked-away bar, catching a play in a weird space, or stumbling into a live jazz night. Sometimes you’ll just wander and discover what you find.

If you want something a bit hidden, try The Bootlegger near Monument—it’s got a speakeasy feel and sometimes has live jazz. Alternatively, Ekte Nordic Kitchen in Bloomberg Arcade offers straightforward Nordic cuisine in a simple, modern setting.

From Wednesday to Friday evenings, St Clare Coffee and Bar transforms the ground floor of Canopy by Hilton London City into a relaxed space, with dim lighting, a mellow atmosphere, and DJ sets.

Old City, new stories

If like me, you have a passion for history, there are tours that’ll take you underground or into bits of the city you’d never expect.

Roman walls, old baths, hidden bits of the past—they’re all there if you want to look. For those who love a bit of time travel, the Billingsgate Roman House and Baths offer guided tours that reveal the layers of London’s past beneath the modern City.

It’s humbling to stand in spaces that have survived for nearly two millennia—and the guides are wonderfully knowledgeable.

At the Heritage Gallery, you can explore exhibitions like the City Bridge Foundation, which tells the story of how London’s bridges have shaped its development.

And if you’re interested in wartime history, the London in the Second World War exhibition is both moving and meticulously curated.

Finally, if you’re looking to unwind physically, the London Sports Festival continues throughout September, bringing padel and table tennis to locations across the Square Mile in pop-up courts and public spaces. It’s a joyful reminder that play belongs in every part of life—even the heart of a financial district.

Need more inspiration? Check 44 super things to do this September in the City of London, including an exhibit curated by The London Archives chronicling The City at War.

There’s no right way to experience the City. Explore, pause, get lost, and make it your own. It’s a place full of surprises if you let yourself slow down and take it in. Whether you’re here for work or just passing through, I invite you to stay a little longer and let the City surprise you.