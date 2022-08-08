Unbearable: Victoria crowned noisiest tube line after receiving most complaints

The Victoria Line was crowned the noisiest in the wider TfL network.(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The Victoria Line was crowned the noisiest on the Transport for London (TfL) network after it received the highest number of complaints from passengers, drivers and people that live nearby.

Running from Brixton to Walthamstow, the line received 306 complaints since 2016, 108 of which for the section between King’s Cross and Highbury and Islington.

The Northern Line trait from West Finchley to Hendon Central came in second, with 75 complaints while the Victoria –Pimlico and the Vauxhall–Stockwell segments on the Victoria Line both received 54 complaints.

London Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon, who obtained the data through the Mayor’s Question Time, told the BBC: “People on the Tube increasingly are covering their ears when they’re on certain parts.

“The bit of the Jubilee Line I now use going out to City Hall near Canning Town is terrible, absolutely terrible.You cannot talk above it as you can’t hear a thing.”

TfL said reducing noise levels for customers, staff and neighbours remained a priority for the public body.

“We continue to invest significantly in track renewal and maintenance, including a continuous programme of rail grinding and track modernisation,” said TfL’ director of asset performance and capital delivery Esther Sharples.

“We have undertaken a significant amount of noise and vibration-related rail grinding in the last six months and will continue to carry out other targeted interventions to reduce noise, including the removal of redundant rail joints, the maintenance of points and crossings, and re-ballasting track.”