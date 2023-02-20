ULEZ: Government plays down suggestion it could veto Khan’s expansion plans

The government has played down speculation it could intervene over ULEZ.

Suggestions ministers could be veto or deploy exemptions to Sadiq Khan’s controversial expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) scheme were played down by the government today.

Under the expansion plans, drivers across the capital will face a daily charge of £12.50 for using vehicles which do not meet emissions standards from August – including commuters who live outside of London.

Speculation has been mounting that government officials could consider vetoing Khan’s plans, according to reports in the Telegraph, after rising opposition to the plans from Tory-led borough councils, former mayor and ex-PM Boris Johnson and even Labour MPs.

Under the Greater London Authority (GLA) Act of 1999 – which defines the relationship between central government and the powers devolved to the capital – ministers retain the authority to exempt certain individuals from road user charging schemes, such as ULEZ.

However, the government today played down any suggestion it could move to derail Khan’s plans and insisted that road user charging was a matter for the mayor.

A spokesperson for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said “Transport in London is devolved and decisions on ultra-low emission zones are a matter for the mayor and TfL, who have a responsibility to consult with communities.”

The prime minister’s official spokesman told journalists it was for the mayor to “justify the decision to residents and businesses and to consult properly and ensure those who can’t afford to upgrade their vehicles are supported”.

A spokesperson for the mayor said: “We are confident that this complaint is groundless, but as per usual practice, the monitoring officer will carry out an initial assessment.”