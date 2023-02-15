Four rebel Labour MPs reveal opposition to Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion plans

Seema Malhotra, Jon Cruddas, Siobhain McDonagh and Abena Oppong-Asare have all vocally opposed ULEZ.

Mayor Sadiq Khan’s plans to expand ULEZ has hit a further roadblock after four Labour MPs came out against the scheme.

Seema Malhotra, Jon Cruddas, Siobhain McDonagh and Abena Oppong-Asare all told LBC they had concerns about the policy’s impact.

Khan wants to extend the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) and the £12.50 daily charge across London from August 29.

But pressure is building as he faces opposition from Conservative assembly members, lobby group Fair Fuel UK, Tory councils and now MPs within his own party.

ULEZ already covers inner London but has sparked fury in suburban car-reliant boroughs.

Photo: @MayorofLondon on Twitter

City Hall indicated the mayor had not opted for expansion lightly but that it was “necessary”.

Shadow treasury minister Oppong-Asare told LBC she had raised fears with Khan and said: “My concern is we don’t want to be in a situation where people are going to be worse off.”

While shadow business minister Malhotra added: “I am very concerned about the economic impact the current roll-out plans will have on residents and small businesses’.

City Hall says four fifths of vehicles are already compliant and £110m has gone to a scrappage scheme.

Barking and Dagenham MP Cruddas, where Labour council leader Darren Rodwell also opposes the rollout, said he was “deeply disappointed” and his fears “fell on deaf ears”.

He called the scheme “another unwelcome hit on working people”, with concerns echoed by Mitcham and Morden MP Siobhain McDonagh.

A source close to Sadiq Khan said: “The mayor has been clear the decision to expand ULEZ was not an easy one, but necessary to protect the health of Londoners.

“Polluted air is stunting children’s lungs, leading to life-changing illnesses, and resulting in around 4,000 Londoners dying prematurely every year.

“The mayor urges all politicians to prioritise the health of Londoners and the lives of future generations.”