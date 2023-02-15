Boris Johnson brands ULEZ expansion a ‘mad lefty tax’

Boris Johnson has slammed ULEZ as a “mad lefty tax”. Photo: Getty

Boris Johnson has branded Sadiq Khan’s plans to expand the ULEZ across the capital a “mad lefty tax” and accused him of “bankrupting TfL”.

The ex-prime minister and London mayor weighed in on the row over the controversial scheme, which would see drivers of non-compliant vehicles charged £12.50 a day.

In a video posted on Twitter, Johnson quipped: “I know quite a lot about improving air quality in London.”

He said: “You do not need an all-London emissions zone, an outer London emissions zone, it’s inner London that has the air quality problem.”

Stop Sadiq Khan’s mad ULEZ expansion plan.



It will hit hardworking families and businesses in outer London with an unfair tax grab. That's why I'm supporting @Hillingdon council in their fight against it. pic.twitter.com/qg9CBkOJDF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 15, 2023

And he accused Khan of mismanaging London’s finances, adding: “There’s only one reason why he’s doing it and that’s because he’s bankrupted TfL… and he wants to rake in money from motorists.”

The MP for Uxbridge said he was supporting Hillingdon council in its opposition to the expansion, and backing Conservative peer Daniel Moylan’s proposed amendment to the levelling up bill, which would give boroughs the final say over Khan’s “ruinous cash grab”.

He added: “Stop this mad lefty tax on people’s lives and livelihoods.”

A source close to the Khan said: “This just shows how far Boris Johnson has moved away from the days when he was respected for his environmental credentials.

“In once again showing his disregard for the facts and for scientific experts, all Boris Johnson is doing is putting the health of Londoners at risk.”