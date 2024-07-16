Welsh First Minister Vaughan Gething resigns after just a few months

Vaughan Gething has resigned as First Minister of Wales and Welsh Labour leader.

The move comes after four Welsh government cabinet ministers quit their roles this morning, calling on Gething to quit.

In a statement, he said: “I have this morning taken the difficult decision to begin the process of stepping down as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and, as a result, First Minister.

“Having been elected as leader of my party in March, I had hoped that over the summer a period of reflection, rebuilding and renewal could take place under my leadership.

“I recognise now that this is not possible. It has been the honour of my life to do this job even for a few short months.”

Ministers Jeremy Miles, Lesley Griffiths and Julie James and the Welsh government’s top legal advisor Mick Antoniw all announced their resignations on X.

It came after Gething, who made history in March for becoming the first black leader of any nation in Europe, came under pressure over £200,000 donated to his leadership campaign from a company owned by a man with previous environmental offences convictions.

He has also been questioned over a leaked message from 2020 that showed him telling other ministers he was deleting texts from a group chat – which he has denied doing.

Gething then chose to sack Labour Senedd member – and minister – Hannah Blythyn after the story was published in Nation.Cymru. The publication has since said she was not the source.

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “Vaughan Gething’s resignation is long overdue.

“But there can be no doubt that his Labour colleagues, from those who resigned today all the way up to Keir Starmer, have stood by his side, and are culpable for the breakdown in governance in Wales.”