ULEZ: Ministers tried (and failed) to overrule Sadiq Khan scheme’s London-wide expansion

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The government unsuccessfully attempted to use powers to overrule Sadiq Khan’s expansion of the ULEZ scheme, it has been revealed.

Ministers were reportedly looking into an obscure legal route to obstruct the mayor’s plans to expand the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) throughout the capital but were told it would fall down in court.

But legal advice that the bid – on the grounds the strategy was “inconsistent with national policies” – would be thrown out by judges was given by government lawyers, according to the Telegraph.

Under ULEZ, which will extend across all Greater London’s 32 boroughs from August 29, drivers of vehicles which do not meet emissions standards must pay a £12.50 daily charge or risk being fined.

It has proved unpopular in outer London boroughs where residents have less access to public transport and has prompted opposition from both Tory and Labour politicians, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer saying the mayor “needs to reflect” on the issue.

A Downing Street source told the Telegraph: “We have and continue to look at options, but they are limited. The people who could stop this tomorrow are the mayor Sadiq Khan and Sir Keir Starmer.”

The news comes in the wake of the Uxbridge by-election defeat for Labour, which saw candidate Danny Beales – who was forced to come out partly against ULEZ – defeated by Tory councillor Steve Tuckwell who fought a broadly single issue campaign opposing the scheme’s expansion.

Read more ULEZ 2.0? London councils charging for parked cars with high emissions sparks fury

ULEZ ‘nightmare’

Reports emerged this summer that Department for Transport (DfT) officials and minister Mark Harper were looking into a legal option to block the move under the Greater London Authority Act of 1999.

And GB News then reported the government had taken private legal advice – which then concluded any attempt to quash ULEZ was likely to be challenged in court, due to ministers promoting air quality.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith urged government to “intervene and demand that before this can go ahead, there must be overriding evidence that this would make a major and significant difference to the environment”.

He claimed the policy was “a very simple attempt to get more money to be able to pay for the damage he’s inflicted on the capital since he took over” and added: “I’m up for anything the government can do to stop this nightmare taking place.”

A DfT spokesman said: “It is for the mayor to justify the Ulez expansion, and at a time when the Government is doing everything it can to support people with the cost of living, the mayor is responsible for explaining whether it is fair to charge those with non-compliant vehicles £12.50 every time they drive in London.”

The mayor’s team has been approached for comment.