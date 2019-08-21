UK’s first contactless car vending machine unveiled in London

Londoners in desperate need of a brand-new car can now snap up a set of wheels instantly, thanks to the UK’s first contactless vending machine.



The bespoke vending machine, installed today in Spitalfields Market, allows motorists to purchase a new car on the spot via a contactless payment on their phone.



The stunt, carried out by Auto Trader, offers buyers a single Renault Zoe priced at £16,000.



The model is one of the most popular electric cars on the market at the moment, according to the digital marketplace, as more and more Brits opt for environmentally vehicles.



A spokesperson for Auto Trader said: “Today we’re showcasing a real-life version on what can be found on Auto Trader; brand new cars at transparent pre-haggled prices that you can drive away today.

“The only difference is that this Renault Zoe can be purchased at the touch of a card, testing London car buyers’ appetite for electric cars as well as a more instant purchasing future.”

A team of six engineers spent three months designing and building the dispenser, which boasts an integrated payment and door release system.

Main image credit: Auto Trader

