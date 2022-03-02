Ukraine raises over £200m in war bonds to fuel military defence

Ukraine has raised $270m (£202.5m) in war bonds to fuel its military defence, as Russia continues its invasion of the country.

The capital “will be used to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and to ensure the uninterrupted provision of the state’s financial needs under the war,” Ukraine’s ministry of finance wrote in a tweet.

Six days into the conflict, Russian president Vladimir Putin has been accused of war crimes for indiscriminately targeting civilians, residential areas and hospitals.

Read more UK: Fresh sanctions placed on Russia as Belarus swallows first tranche

The debt sale includes one-year bonds with an 11 per cent yield and a two-month bonds with a 10 per cent yield.

The new war bonds come alongside $24.1m (£18m) which Ukraine raised in cryptocurrency donations.

Ukraine’s National Bank has also opened an account for humanitarian aid for it citizens, which are open to foreign currencies.

The National Bank has opened an account for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians.



UAH:

Bank: National Bank of UkraineMFI 300001Account № UA823000010000032302338301027 USREOU code 37567866Recipient: Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/CSLYmpJuUS — MinFin UA (@ua_minfin) March 2, 2022

Ukraine’s commissioner for public debt management, Yuri Butsa told Bloomberg that the country was looking for dollar, euros and pounds, as well as local currency.