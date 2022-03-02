UK: Fresh sanctions placed on Russia as Belarus swallows first tranche

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (not seen) hold a joint press conference in Moscow, Russia on February 10, 2022

The UK government has imposed a second round of sanctions on Russia and fresh restrictions on Belarus, following their invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The UK became the first country yesterday to ban all Russian ships from entering UK ports.

New measures hauled in today by foreign secretary Liz Truss, amid Russian president Vladimir Putin’s sustained attack on Ukraine, prohibit UK individuals and entities from providing financial services to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, as well as the Ministry of Finance and National Wealth Fund.

Russia’s state-owned sovereign wealth fund and its chief executive have also been sanctioned, which means the majority of Russia’s financial system is now covered by UK sanctions.

“Putin and his allies must feel the full consequences of their vicious and illegal invasion of Ukraine,” said transport secretary Grant Shapps. “That’s why from today, I’m instructing all UK ports to turn away any vessel that is flagged, registered, owned, or operated by Russia.

“By banning Russian ships from our ports, we are further isolating Russia and crushing its economic capabilities, starving Putin’s war machine.”

A first tranche of sanctions has also been imposed against Belarus, for its role in supporting Russia’s military invasion.

Belarusian chief of the general staff and first deputy minister of defence, major general Victor Gulevich – who directs Belarusian forces – has been sanctioned.

Major general Andrei Burdyko, deputy minister of defence for armament major general Sergei Simonenko and deputy minister of defence, major general Andrey Zhuk have also been sanctioned – meaning they will be unable to travel to the UK and any UK-based assets will be frozen.

Two military enterprises, an aircraft repair plant and a military semi-conductor manufacturer, have also been sanctioned.

“We are inflicting economic pain on Putin and those closest to him. We will not rest until Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is restored,” Truss said in a statement. “The Lukashenko regime actively aids and abets Russia’s illegal invasion and will be made to feel the economic consequences for its support for Putin.

“There will be nowhere to hide. Nothing – and no one – is off the table.”