UK to focus on hydrogen-powered transport, Shapps announces

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has announced the UK will focus on the development of hydrogen-powered transport to achieve its net zero targets.

Speaking at the Expo 2020 Dubai, the secretary talked about a partnership with the UAE to develop a technology innovation centre to reduce the environmental impact of aviation and shipping, the Independent reported.

“The biggest challenge is decarbonising international transport,” Shapps said at the Dubai event. “One of our priorities will be to promote different forms of hydrogen-powered transport in Dubai to become a focus of collaboration between the two countries.”

“It is one thing to do it domestically, but rising maritime and aviation emissions are a global problem and need a global solution,” the Independent reported him as saying.

To open in 2022, the innovation centre will have Dubai’s District 2020 – the Expo’s site – as its headquarters.