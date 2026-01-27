UK.StockBrokers.com Announces Winners for the 2026 Annual Awards

UK.StockBrokers.com, a trusted resource for independent investment platform reviews, today announced the winners of the 2026 Annual Awards.

The UK.StockBrokers.com team conducts extensive, hands-on testing of the accounts that matter most to U.K. households and everyday investors, including general investment accounts, Stocks and Shares ISAs, Cash ISAs, Lifetime ISAs (LISAs), Junior ISAs, and Self-Invested Personal Pensions (SIPPs).

Our research is strictly independent. Platforms cannot pay to receive an Annual Award, nor can they buy their way to the top of our rankings.

Elizabeth Anderson, a veteran investor, journalist, and expert voice on the U.K. finance industry directs research as Lead Writer for UK.StockBrokers.com.

“Awareness of investing is growing fast in the U.K., and it’s great to see investing platforms playing a central role in helping new investors feel confident accessing the stock market,” said Anderson. “Prices and fees are on a downward trend, and investing in the stock market is no longer seen as something for people with large sums of money. Today, many platforms let you get started with as little as £1 and offer ways to invest tax-efficiently through ISAs and SIPPs. We’re excited to see how the platforms will continue to innovate in 2026 and beyond.”

Taking the top Award for 2026, #1 Overall Broker, is Trading 212. To view the full 2026 rankings, visit the 2026 Annual Awards page.

About UK.StockBrokers.com

Founded in 2016, UK.StockBrokers.com provides independent reviews of investment platforms for the UK market. We help investors and savers make confident decisions by researching the full spectrum of financial products, including general trading accounts, ISAs, and SIPPs. Our unbiased ratings and comparison tools are designed to serve the needs of the everyday British consumer.

About Reink Media Group

Reink Media Group, LLC (RMG) is a privately held Michigan-based company founded in 2009, with a mission to provide financial education and advice that puts people before profits. RMG properties include StockBrokers.com, UK.StockBrokers.com, and ForexBrokers.com.

RMG and each of its domains are B Corp™ certified. For more information, visit ReinkMedia.com.

