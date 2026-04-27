Appcast Releases 2026 U.K. Recruitment Marketing Benchmark Report as Labour Market Softens and Hiring Costs Decline

A cooling U.K. labour market is reshaping the recruitment landscape, with employers seeing direct effects on hiring costs, candidate behaviour, and job ad performance. To help talent acquisition leaders navigate this market, Appcast has released its fourth annual 2026 U.K. Recruitment Marketing Benchmark Report.

The report analyses 3.6 million recruitment ad clicks and 880,000 applications from more than 190 U.K. employers to provide data-backed insights and benchmarks for how employers can adapt their recruitment marketing strategies in a changing economic environment.

The report shows that the U.K. labour market softened significantly in 2025, with payroll employment declining by more than 100,000 jobs since late 2024 and unemployment rising to 5.2%. Hiring demand moderated unevenly across industries, while candidate availability increased, altering the balance of power between employers and job seekers and reshaped talent acquisition performance nationwide.

Key findings from the report include:

Recruitment advertising costs declined or stabilised year over year, with median cost‑per‑click (CPC) and cost‑per‑application (CPA) falling as higher unemployment expanded the active job‑seeker pool.

Apply rates rose steadily throughout 2025, reaching a three‑month moving average just above 5% by year‑end as more candidates competed for fewer open roles.

Recruiting costs varied sharply by occupation, with white‑collar, “sitting‑down” roles remaining among the most expensive despite broader cost declines, while gig and other low‑barrier roles delivered the highest apply rates and lowest CPAs.

Regional performance diverged significantly, with apply rates ranging from 4.43% to 7.17%. London recorded the highest apply rates in the country, while Northern Ireland continued to face the most challenging recruiting conditions.

Job ad optimisation continued to play a critical role, with higher apply rates tied to shorter job titles, early‑week posting, mobile‑friendly experiences, and application processes lasting five minutes or less.

New candidate disposition benchmarks were introduced to provide limited visibility beyond applies, including selected down‑funnel cost and conversion metrics.

While economic pressures—such as rising employer costs, wage compression, and uneven hiring demand—created challenges across sectors, the report highlights clear opportunities for employers willing to adjust their recruitment marketing strategies.

“For employers that are still hiring, this environment presents meaningful advantages,” said Roy Jaques, managing director of U.K. and EMEA at Appcast. “Greater candidate availability and lower advertising costs make it possible to drive results more efficiently, but only if recruitment strategies are aligned with how the labour market and job seekers have changed.”

The report underscores that success in 2026 will depend on understanding role‑specific and regional dynamics, optimising job ads for conversion, and aligning budgets with market reality rather than relying on historical assumptions.

Download the Report

The 2026 U.K. Recruitment Marketing Benchmark Report is available here.

About Appcast

Appcast is an integrated recruitment marketing platform that helps organizations attract, engage, and hire better talent—more efficiently and with total transparency. By unifying performance driven media, conversion optimized career sites, employer brand strategy, and full funnel analytics, Appcast ensures every dollar of recruitment spend delivers measurable impact. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H., Appcast has offices across North America and Europe and is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a global leader in digital recruiting. Learn more at http://www.appcast.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260426166465/en/

Contact

Media Contact

Michiko Morales

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Appcast)

1-202‑805‑2345

michim@gabrielmarketing.com

TweetText

“For employers that are still hiring, this environment presents meaningful advantages.” – Roy Jaques, Managing Director of U.K. and EMEA at Appcast

Company Logo