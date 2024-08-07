UK riots: Sadiq Khan warns violent disorder ‘will not be tolerated’ in London

Sadiq Khan has warned would-be rioters that “violence and disorder on the streets of London will not be tolerated” as he issued a call for calm.

The mayor of London described recent scenes of racist and far right attacks across the UK as “truly shocking” and pledged criminals will “be arrested and face the full force of the law”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer held a second emergency Cobra meeting last night and pledged to keep communities safe, as police forces remain braced for reports of planned unrest by “hateful and divisive groups”, with warnings of some 30 possible gatherings.

Solicitors’ firms and immigration legal advice agencies reportedly could be targeted later today, with anti-Islamophobia group Tell Mama alerting police to “far-right threats”.

Approximately 6,000 specialist officers will be at the ready by the end of the week for the so-called “standing army” of police announced by Sir Keir on Monday.

Khan, who is the capital’s first Muslim mayor, said in a statement posted to X: “I’m aware of reports that far-right groups are now planning to target locations in London.

“I want to be very clear to anyone thinking of spreading hatred and fear in our city – if you break the law, action will be taken against you.”

“Acts of violence and disorder on the streets of London will not be tolerated, and if you commit a crime, you will be arrested and face the full force of the law.”

Khan said he was in “constant touch” with the Met Police, and that law enforcement, City Hall, community leaders and organisations were “working closely” to protect areas at risk and places of worship, and to reassure Londoners.

A YouGov survey found four in five – or 85 per cent – of Brits said they oppose the scenes of unrest seen across cities including London, Liverpool, Belfast, Sunderland, Hull and Bristol.

While just seven per cent admitted they supported the violence, which has seen Muslim communities, homes and businesses targeted, alongside hotels housing asylum seekers.

However, 76 per cent of respondents said those rioting do not represent the views of Britain as a whole – and some communities have come together to clean up the streets in solidarity.

Khan asked Londoners to “check on” friends and neighbours, after shocking scenes over the past week left “many Muslims and minority ethnic communities scared and fearful”.

He vowed: “In London, we have zero-tolerance for racism, Islamophobia, antisemitism or any form of hate and we pride ourselves on being open, diverse and welcoming of all faiths and backgrounds.

“It’s woven deeply into the fabric of our great city and is why those who seek to divide our communities will never win.”

Speaking on Times Radio, Lord Kenneth Clarke – former Conservative justice secretary during the 2011 London riots – stressed the importance of rehabilitation for those convicted.

“Of course, you punish criminals, that is important… [but] the other duty you have towards the public is to try to make sure as many of the criminals as possible don’t commit more criminal offences when they’re released,” he argued.

“At the moment, about half the people who are released are back in trouble and back inside again within 12 months, which means more crime, more victims until they’re caught.”