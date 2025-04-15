Tax return: Keir Starmer paid more than £54,000 last year

Sir Keir Starmer has paid more than £54,000 in tax from 2023-2024, it has been revealed, as book royalties and interest on savings pushed the PM’s income into the top tax bracket.

The Prime Minister, who published his tax return for the first time since Labour took power, paid £54,718 in tax, according to the document.

It came as deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and Chancellor Rachel Reeves also published their tax returns for the first time since the general election in 2024.

The tax returns cover a period of time when Labour was still in opposition, the 2023-24 tax year.

In that year, Sir Keir – who was leader of the opposition at the time – earned a total income of £152,255.

On top of his £146,583 earnings as Labour leader and an MP, Sir Keir also earned £498 income from book royalties related to a legal text, and earned £5,174 interest on his savings.

Rayner earned a total of £85,205 and paid £21,514 in tax, while Reeves earned a total of £91,758 and paid £24,215.

On top of her income, Reeves earned £12,372 in payments related to book royalties, including in audiobook fees.

Sir Keir had released his tax returns as leader of the opposition for the previous two financial years, and promised to continue to do so as Prime Minister.

Earlier this year, Reeves had said she did not plan to publish her tax returns when asked about the prospect of doing so.

The Treasury later indicated she would be publishing the document, and Reeves explained she was not aware other chancellors had released their returns in the past.