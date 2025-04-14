Former Tory MP among 15 facing charges related to election gambling

Undated handout photo issued by UK Parliament of Craig Williams. Photo: PA/Parliament

Former Tory MP Craig Williams is one of 15 people who have been charged after bets were placed on the timing of the 2024 general election, the Gambling Commission has revealed.

Williams was among a number of people linked to the Conservative Party reported to have made bets on the election date, which was called by then-prime minister Rishi Sunak.

The former Montgomeryshire MP – who was a senior aide to Sunak – admitted at the time to having a “flutter” on the election date just days before it was announced in May last year.

Among others facing charges are Russell George, the Tory Senedd member for Montgomeryshire, and Nick Mason, a former chief data officer for the party.

Current Tory staff members facing charges are being “suspended with immediate effect”, the party said.

Meanwhile, Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar said George has been suspended from the Conservative group in the Senedd, which he described as “a neutral act pending the outcome of the justice process”.

The investigation, which began in June 2024 as the election campaign took place, focused on “individuals suspected of using confidential information – specifically advance knowledge of the proposed election date – to gain an unfair advantage in betting markets”, according to the Gambling Commission.

Such actions would be considered a criminal offence under the Gambling Act 2005.

Alongside Williams, George and Mason, those facing charges included Laura Saunders, 37, of Bristol, who was Conservative candidate for Bristol North West at the election.

Others named listed by the commission include: Simon Chatfield, 51, of Farnham, Surrey, a former chief marketing officer for the Conservative Party; Amy Hind, 34, of Loughton, Essex; Anthony Hind, 36, of Loughton, Essex; a former police officer named Jeremy Hunt, 55, of Horley, Surrey; Thomas James, 38, of Brecon; Charlotte Lang, 36, of Brixton, south London; Anthony Lee, 47, of Bristol; Iain Makepeace, 47, of Newcastle upon Tyne; Paul Place, 53, of Hammersmith, west London; James Ward, 40, of Leytonstone, east London; and Jacob Willmer, 39, of Richmond, south-west London.

A Tory Party spokesman said: “The Conservative Party believes that those working in politics must act with integrity. Current members of staff who have been charged are being suspended with immediate effect.

“These incidents took place in May last year. Our party is now under new leadership and we are co-operating fully with the Gambling Commission to ensure that their investigation can conclude swiftly and transparently.”

Labour Party chairwoman Ellie Reeves said: “This is a very serious development. The British people will expect that anyone found guilty of wrongdoing faces the full force of the law.

“Kemi Badenoch must make crystal clear that anyone found guilty of using insider information to cheat the system to try to enrich themselves has no place in the Conservative Party. No ifs, no buts.

“Labour is turning the page on 14 years of Conservative chaos and scandal… only Labour can be trusted to deliver security for working people and the renewal Britain needs.”