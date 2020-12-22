UK monthly borrowing hits third-highest figure on record

The UK Government borrowed £31.6bn in November, the third-highest figure on record.

A combination of the furlough scheme, ongoing business loan programmes, and spending on Covid-related operations such as Test and Trace and the vaccine rollout has seen borrowing spike.

The Office for National Statistics began monitoring borrowing figures in 1993.

The latest figures from the Treasury watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility expect total 2020 borrowing to hit £394bn.

The UK’s national debt now stands at £2.1trn.