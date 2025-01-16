UK ‘lacks understanding’ on tech procurement as taxpayer foots bill

NAO: Government IT project failures continue to burden taxpayers

The UK’s approach to technology procurement ‘lacks understanding’, resulting in costly setbacks whilst leaving its public services on outdated systems.

The government has accumulated 29 years of delays across major IT projects and £3bn in cost overruns, according to a recent report by the National Audit Office (NAO).

This comes as Keir Starmer recently launched the UK’s AI Opportunities Action plan, which pledges to inject millions into AI to boost economic growth.

The watchdog warned that efficiency and transparency need to improve to avoid pitfalls for businesses in the sector.

Despite the £14bn spent a year on digital procurement, taxpayer money has been wasted on outdated strategies and poor supplier engagement.

NAO’s report showed a recurring failure from the government to learn from past mistakes in large-scale digital transformation projects.

It has relied too heavily on outdated, generalist outsourcing models, which are unsuited to modern technology demand.

This has hampered efforts to modernise public services.

Gareth Davies, head of NAO, said: “A lack of digital and procurement capability within government has led to wasted expenditure and lack of progress on major digital transformation programmes.”

“The government needs to rethink how it procures digitally”, he continued, by engaging with improved technology.

This would help unlock significant capital by establishing a cross – government sourcing strategy to address challenges which may come with working with dominant Big Tech companies and cloud providers.