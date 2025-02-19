UK businesses are struggling to implement AI. Here’s why

It has been claimed that artificial intelligence (AI) could contribute £200bn to the UK economy.

Yet, businesses are struggling with adoption due to a lack of expertise, high costs, and regulatory concerns.

A survey by ANS and Yougov of over 1,000 IT decision-makers cited the UK’s skills gap as the leading barrier to AI adoption.

Overall, 35 per cent of the UK businesses that responded to the survey cited a lack of expertise as their biggest challenge to AI adoption.

A separate survey conducted by HR platform Deel found that tech and AI positions are the hardest to recruit for in the UK, and 43 per cent of UK business leaders are considering hiring talent internationally instead.

ANS’s report also found that financial hurdles were also a significant concern amongst companies looking at AI, with 30 per cent struggling with high costs, and 25 per cent unsure about return on investment (ROI).

For small and medium-sized businesses, 22 per cent cited high costs as a major barrier, while 27 per cent struggled with a lack of expertise.

Kyle Hill, chief technology officer at ANS, wrote that while AI is driving the digital transformation, the UK must tackle the skills and funding gaps.

He said, “AI is no longer just a buzzword; it’s rapidly becoming a cornerstone of digital transformation.”

“The first step for businesses, and the wider government initiatives, should be looking at the barriers and understanding how to tackle them.”