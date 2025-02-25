UK government aligns with US with AI regulation delays

The UK government has postponed its plans to introduce legislation regulating artificial intelligence (AI), as ministers reassess their approach in light of the US’s de-regulatory stance on AI.

The proposed bill aimed to require AI companies to submit large language models (LLMs), like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, for testing by the UK’s AI safety institute.

It was meant to provide answers to concerns surrounding increasing risks accompanying rapidly evolving AI models.

Originally expected before Christmas, the long-awaited AI bill will now be pushed back to at least summer 2025, according to three labour sources.

Yet, ministers are now hesitant to take regulatory steps that could discourage AI investment, particularly from American tech firms.

Freshfields partner Giles Pratt said: “The heavy lifting on AI regulation and governance is going to continue to largely rely on a patchwork of pre-existing and overlapping laws; and regulatory action or litigation based on those laws already offers up potential guardrails.”

The UK’s alignment with the US on AI policy follows both governments’ mutual refusal to sign the Paris summit declaration on AI safety last week.

This move saw both parties break ranks with 66 other nations, who signed a declaration to ensure technology is “safe, secure and trustworthy”.

China, France, India and Canada were among the key countries to sign the official communique.

Yet, Britain’s decision to join America in not signing the statement further clarified the differences between the AI approaches of the US and the European Union.

Steven Farmer, partner at Pillsbury, commented: “Just across the channel, the EU has rolled out a comprehensive regulatory framework and the consensus amongst many businesses is that it strikes a good balance between encouraging innovation and ensuring safety. “

“Businesses want certainty, and that is what the EU has provided”, he added, whilst “uncertainty of the kind the UK risks fomenting can drag on innovation and investment.”

Earlier last week, vice-president JD Vance warned against governments adopting an approach to AI that deters “innovators from taking the risks necessary to advance.”

He added: “We need our European friends in particular to look to this new frontier with optimism, rather than trepidation.”

The UK’s ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, drafted proposals to make the UK the main hub for US AI investment.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and his administration have rolled back Biden-led AI safety measures.

A government spokesperson maintained that AI regulation is a priority, stating that ministers are refining proposals and will launch a public consultation “in due course.”

With the EU pushing ahead with stricter AI regulations, and China accelerating its AI ambitions, the UK government must assess its long term strategy to compete in the AI arms race, while ensuring its safety.