UK coronavirus: Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in hospital

Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained in hospital this morning with a high temperature after first testing positive for coronavirus 10 days ago.

“The PM is still at hospital,” a government source told Reuters. “He spent the night in hospital.”



Johnson was taken to hospital last night with a high temperature for additional coronavirus tests. He was self-isolating after contracting the Covid-19 infection on Friday, 3 April.



“On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” a Downing Street spokesperson said yesterday.

Johnson has undergone “routine tests” while in hospital. And the BBC reported it was a “precautionary step” taken on his doctor’s advice.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister remained in charge of the government and the UK’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.



However, foreign secretary Dominic Raab will lead a coronavirus meeting this morning.



US President Donald Trump opened a White HGouse press briefing by offering “our nation’s well wishes” for Boris Johnson’s “own personal fight with the virus”.



Leaders offer Boris Johnson a fast recovery

“All Americans are praying for him. He’s a great friend of mine, a great gentleman and a great leader,” Trump added.

And Labour’s new leader, Keir Starmer, wished Johnson a “speedy recovery”.

Johnson’s spokesman on Thursday predicted the PM would leave self-isolation on Friday.

But on Friday Johnson released a video on Twitter saying he was still experiencing a high temperature.

Johnson told followerrs: ““Although I feel better and I’ve done my seven days of self-isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom. I still have a temperature.

““But we’re working clearly, the whole time, on our programme to defeat the virus,” the PM added.

He also urged people to stay at home over the weekend despite sunny weather.

“Please, please stick with the guidance now. this country has made a huge effort, a huge sacrifice, done absolutely brilliantly well in delaying the spread of the virus,” he urged Brits.

South London’s Brockwell Park closed to stop people gathering in close quarters over the weekend.

Health secretary Matt Hancock, who had entered self-isolation at the same time as Johnson before recovering, threatened to ban all outdoors activity if people continue to flout social distancing rules.

