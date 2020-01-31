Coronavirus hits UK as first two cases confirmed

There have been two cases of coronavirus confirmed in the UK today, Public Health England has said.

Two people from the same family have tested positive for the virus, according to Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England.

The Department of Health has declined to confirm the identities of the pair or where in England they are from.

Although it is understood they are being treated at a hospital in Newcastle, according to the Press Association, which is one of four hospitals with specialist isolation units set up.

The others are the Royal Free and Guy’s in London, as well as one in Liverpool.

There are 83 Britons and 27 foreign passengers currently travelling back to the UK from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the outbreak occurred.

The flight is due to land at RAF Brize Norton at 13:30 GMT. The UK passengers will be taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral and placed into a two-week quarantine.

However, it means the confirmed UK cases are not related to those passengers returning today.

It comes after authorities searched for around 2,000 passengers returning from the Hubei Province in order to test them for the virus.

Health officials say they “are working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread”.

Coronavirus arrives in UK as it continues rapid spread around the globe

So far there have been almost 10,000 cases of coronavirus within China and 213 deaths. No one from outside of the country has died from disease yet, however.

There have been a further 100 cases confirmed in 19 countries around the globe, with the World Health Organisation declaring a global emergency.

UK coronavirus statement

“We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus,” Whitty said.

“The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus.”

“The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread.

“We have been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately.

“We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organisation and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities.”

London to monitor situation

London mayor Sadiq Khan said “there is no reason for Londoners or anyone around the country to be worried about this”.

He said: “We have the world’s best experts in London, advising not just me and the government, but people across the country”.

Khan also said if you suspect you might have contracted the virus or are worried you may have symptoms, then to ring your GP or 111, but not to attend A&E or the GP’s clinic because it is highly contagious.

City Hall remains in regular contact with Public Health England about the coronavirus.



Coronavirus spreading

The UK is the third European country to have confirmed postitive tests for the virus, following France and Germany.

France has also evacuated citizens, with around 250 being brought home. Germany has arranged for 90 nationals to travel home this weekend.

The US has also reported its first case of human-to-human transmission and officials have recommended against all travel to China.

Around 200 US citizens have been flown out of Wuhan and are being isolated at a Californian military base for at least 72 hours, too.

Flights cancelled

Airlines from multiple continents have cancelled flights to mainland China, with Beijing and Shanghai worst affected. Some have also cancelled flights to Hong Kong.

There are at least 43 airlines across three continents – Europe, North America and Asia – to have cancelled flights.

British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Delta Air, American Airlines, Australian Airlines, AirCanada and AirFrance – one of few travelling directly to Wuhan – are among those to have suspended all flights to the region.

Impact on the markets

The FTSE 100 was already down by 0.3 per cent in early morning trading prior to the news.

Following the revelation of the virus arriving in the UK it has fallen further. Today’s total losses stand at 0.92 per cent so far.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index was also down by 0.56 per cent, continuing the week’s losses.