What is the coronavirus and how dangerous is it?

A mysterious strain of coronavirus that began in a food market in the Chinese city of Wuhan has spread across the globe, affecting more than 800 people.

Chinese authorities have placed 12 cities containing 60m people on lockdown in a bid to curb the infection but the death toll is rising.

Read more: Prime Minister says Cobra committee will meet to discuss coronavirus

What is the coronavirus and where did it come from?

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses originating in animals and can cause anything from colds to severe respiratory infections in humans.

The current virus is a new strain of coronavirus which scientists say originated from an animal.

It is believed that the disease started in a Wuhan food market in China.

Where has the virus spread?

The new strand of coronavirus originated in the city of Wuhan, a tech hub in central China.

The vast majority of the 830 confirmed cases are in China but today Thailand confirmed that a 33-year-old woman became the fifth case in the country.

Nepal’s health ministry confirmed its first case today – a student returning from Wuhan.

There have been reports of cases in Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the US.

Yesterday Public Health England said they had tested 14 people for the virus in the UK. All of the patients are not infected and they have received the all-clear.

The new strain of coronavirus started at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan (Getty images)

How many deaths has the coronavirus caused?

The official death toll from the virus is 26, all in China.

A patient in a neighbouring province, Hebei, died on 23 January, marking the first death outside the central province.

The authorities confirmed another death in Heilongjiang, a province near the Russian border, on 24 January.

Read more: FTSE 100 leaps after WHO eases coronavirus fears

What measures has China taken?

The Chinese authorities stepped up measures to contain the virus by placing four cities near the centre of the outbreak on lockdown yesterday.

Later on Thursday they announced restrictions for a further eight cities.

The infection has coincided with Lunar New Year celebrations and has shut temples as well as tourist attractions, Shanghai Disneyland and some sections of the Great Wall of China.

The government has also ordered travel agencies to suspend the sales of package tours.

Authorities are rushing to build a 1,000-bed hospital on the outskirts of Wuhan to treat people affected by the virus.

Hong Kong officials have set up treatment centres for infected patients in two holiday camps.

Chinese authorities have cancelled all transportation in and out of Wuhan (Getty images)

How severe is the coronavirus?

Yesterday the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus an emergency for China. But it stopped short of declaring it an international emergency.

The mysterious virus is in the same family of viruses as the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars). Sars killed 800 and infected nearly 8,000 people in 2003.

Experts agree that China is far better prepared to deal with an outbreak now.

Professor David Heymann led WHO’s infectious disease unit at the time of Sars. He told the BBC: “This was the first time a coronavirus had come to the attention as a pathogen that could spread around the world like this… Nobody really looked for coronaviruses such as they are doing now.”

Read more: Coronavirus: China widens travel lockdown as death toll rises

Is the coronavirus a danger to the UK?

Public Health England (PHE) raised the risk from very low to low because the virus can spread by human contact. But the organisation maintained that the “current risk to the UK population is low”.

Professor Paul Cosford, emeritus medical director of PHE, told the BBC: “It’s highly likely that we will have cases in the UK.”

“We do have a whole range of plans ready to go when that is the case and these are being implemented now.”

Health secretary Matt Hancock said the risk to the UK remains low.

He tweeted: “We remain vigilant and are taking all necessary precautions to protect the public. Today the government convened the Cobra emergency committee to discuss the spread of infection.”

I have chaired a meeting of COBR on the response to Wuhan coronavirus. Official advice is that risk to the UK remains low, but we remain vigilant and are taking all necessary precautions to protect the public.



The Chief Medical Officer will make a further statement later today. — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) January 24, 2020

On Wednesday, Heathrow airport set up a separate arrivals area for people travelling from Wuhan. The Foreign Office has advised against all but essential travel to the city.

How has the coronavirus affected markets?

It has been a torrid week for the markets as fears grow over the spread of the virus.

On Thursday 23 January Shanghai’s market fell nearly 2.8 per cent as the authorities imposed travel bans in 12 cities. Stocks were closed on 24 January for Lunar New Year celebrations.

European stocks took comfort in the WHO’s reluctance to declare a global emergency.

The FTSE surged on 24 January to finish the day up 1.1 per cent as WHO stopped short of declaring a global emergency. The previous day it fell 0.9 per cent on coronavirus fears.

However, analysts highlighted the unpredictable nature of the coronavirus situation, warning that financial markets could take a hit if it spreads further.

Gain Capital analyst Fiona Cincotta said: “This is clearly a very fragile situation. It won’t take much to unnerve traders once again if the number of infected, countries with the virus or the mortality rate increases sharply.”

She noted that next week is busy for the markets with US tech earnings, the Bank of England interest rate decision and the Fed rate announcement.

She said: “[This] could mean that coronavirus will take a back seat unless the numbers shoot up in an alarming fashion.”