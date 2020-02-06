A third person in the UK has tested positive for coronavirus, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The patient, who did not acquire the virus in the UK, has been transferred to a specialist NHS centre.

“We are using robust infection control measures to prevent any possible further spread of the virus,” said chief medical officer Chris Whitty in a statement.

“The NHS is well prepared to manage these cases and we are now working quickly to identify any contacts the patient has had.”

More emergency evacuation flights

The Foreign Office has advised British citizens to leave China to minimise risk of exposure to coronavirus.

“We now advise British nationals in China to leave the country if they can, to minimise their risk of exposure to the virus,” said foreign secretary Dominic Raab.

“Where there are still British nationals in Hubei province who wish to be evacuated, we will continue to work around the clock to facilitate this.”

The goverment said it will charter another emergency flight on Sunday to evacuate British nationals.

However, China’s ambassador to the UK today branded the Foreign Office’s warning “excessive”.

Liu Xiaoming said the number of cured patients was rising, adding that his country was “fully confident” of beating the virus.

Coronavirus death toll nears 600

The death toll in China from the outbreak, which began two weeks ago in Wuhan, has now risen to 564. The virus has now spread to more than 20 countries, though only one death has been recorded outside China.

Earlier this week a newborn Chinese baby was diagnosed with coronavirus just 30 hours after birth, state media reported, marking the youngest case recorded so far.

Globally there are 24,554 confirmed cases of the disease, according to the latest World Health Organization figures.

All Brits evacuated from China will be held in quarantine for two weeks at Arrowe Park hospital on the Wirral as a precaution.

The first two UK cases of coronavirus emerged last Friday and knocked the FTSE 100 deep into the red.

Coronavirus hits retailers

Today a host of retailers also sounded the alarm over the coronavirus.

Estee Lauder cut its 2020 profit forecast largely due to the virus, from a prediction of $5.85 to $5.93 per share to $5.60 to $5.70.

The beauty business has been hit by the closure of stores in Wuhan, where the virus began, and a drop in international travel.

Meanwhile KFC’s China licensee, Yum China, today warned of operating losses due to the coronavirus.

Airlines have also been forced to cancel flights to China, with British Airways, Lufthansa and Virgin Atlantic among others suspending travel.

iPhone giant Apple took the decision to close 42 Chinese stores to protect workers as the coronavirus took hold earlier this month.

However, the FTSE 100 remained 0.4 per cent up today despite the UK recording a third case of the virus.