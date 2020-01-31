FTSE 100 falls on Bank of England decision as Europe rises

The FTSE 100 has fallen this morning after the Bank of England yesterday left interest rates on hold, boosting the pound and hurting British stocks on the day the UK leaves the EU.

The UK’s blue-chip index diverged from its European peers, which rose tentatively after dropping across the board yesterday amid growing fears over coronavirus.

The FTSE was down 0.3 per cent by 9am at 7,359.

In Europe, Germany’s Dax, France’s CAC 40, and the Euronext 100 were all 0.3 per cent higher.

“For sterling, gains were held on to overnight after the BoE’s highly divisive decision, which saw monetary policy committee members vote 7-2 in favour of a rate hold,” said Bethel Loh, macro strategist at trading platform Think Markets.

A higher pound lowers the value of the overseas earnings of FTSE 100 firms, weighing on the index.

Connor Campbell, financial analyst at trading platform Spreadex, said sterling may have been “expressing some relief that Britain can move onto the more important trade negotiations part of Brexit”.

The UK will officially leave the EU tonight at 11pm after three years of wrangling over the outcome of the Brexit referendum.

Investors are broadly grateful for some certainty but worry about the next phase of negotiations between the UK and the EU. The two sides have until the end of 2020 to strike a “deep free-trade agreement”, which many doubt is possible.

The rise in European markets came despite the World Health Organization (WHO) yesterday officially labelling the coronavirus outbreak – which began in Wuhan, China – a global health emergency.

The virus has now killed 213 people, with the number of infections hitting 9,600. All of the deaths have been in China, but cases have been reported in 22 other countries and regions.

WHO said: “A global coordinated effort is needed to enhance preparedness in other regions of the world.”

Emily Nicol of Daiwa Capital Markets said markets were “less extreme” today because they believed WHO’s decision was “a measured response [which] refrained from imposing draconian new controls on economic activity”.