UK Athletics boosted by new five-year contract with BBC

The BBC deal covers UK Athletics’ flagship events, such as next week’s London leg of the Diamond League featuring Keely Hodgkinson

UK Athletics has achieved a significant boost by agreeing a new five-year deal for the BBC to show its flagship events on free-to-air TV.

The agreement between the BBC and Athletic Ventures covers the annual London Athletics Meet, which takes place next weekend and features the likes of Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson, and the national indoor and outdoor championships.

It guarantees wide-reaching coverage of British track and field for the foreseeable future, less than five years after the BBC’s decision to end its contract plunged UK Athletics into chaos.

“This five-year deal is testament to our long-term vision and the proven appetite for athletics in this country,” UKA CEO Jack Buckner.

“In an increasingly competitive sports market where broadcast opportunities can be short-term or uncertain, this extended partnership with BBC Sport provides exciting continuity for the sport, our athletes, and our fans.

“The BBC remains the gold standard in reach and coverage, and this agreement ensures British athletics will continue to have a strong, consistent platform to engage millions of viewers across the UK.”

BBC deal illustrates new model for UK Athletics

It comes after Athletic Ventures effectively took over commercial operations for the UKA.

The joint venture between the governing body, London Marathon Events and the Great Run Company sees private money used to underwrite the staging of major track and field meets in Britain, such as next week’s London leg of the Diamond League.

The deal strengthens the BBC’s grip on athletics, given it already has rights for the Olympic Games, World Athletics Championships, European Athletics Championships, Diamond League and London Marathon.

“Athletics holds a special place in British sport, and with so much incredible talent in Team GB and internationally right now, the competition has never been tougher,” said BBC Sport director Alex Kay-Jelski.

“It’s fantastic that fans will be able to enjoy UK events like the amazing London Athletics Meet across our digital platforms and on free-to-air TV for another five years – no doubt we’ll see even more stars emerge.”