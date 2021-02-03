UK asks EU for grace period extension in a bid to soften Brexit impact

Britain has asked the EU for a grace period extension until 2023 on checks made on trade moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, according to the BBC.

As part of the Brexit divorce deal, the two sides agreed a three-month grace period on checks on food goods being moved by supermarkets and wholesales groups from Britain to Northern Ireland.

The move was put in place to ease the effects of post-Brexit rules and an extension would aim to soften further impact on Northern Ireland.

Cabinet Office Secretary Michael Gove has written to the European Commission’s vice president, Maros Sefcovic, to ask for urgent political solutions.

