UK app developers sue Apple for £785m over alleged App Store monopoly

Apple’s iPhone

UK app developers are suing Apple, alleging that the company’s App Store holds an unfair monopoly.

Brought before London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal by competition law expert Sean Ennis, the lawsuit represents over 1,500 mobile app developers who are seeking £785m in damages.

Apple charges a 15-30 per cent commission on some payments made through the App Store, which the developers have argued is “abusive pricing”, only possible due to Apple’s control over app distribution on iPhones and iPads.

Ennis said: “Apple’s charges to app developers are excessive, and only possible due to its monopoly on the distribution of apps onto iPhones and iPads.”

It is not the first time the American tech giant has faced criticism and legal battles over its commission fees.

In 2021, it settled a similar US lawsuit by introducing a reduced 15 per cent commission rate for smaller developers.

Attempting to defend its position against mounting criticism and legal challenges, the tech giant has previously asserted that 85 per cent of app developers using the App Store do not pay any commission.

Apple did not immediately respond to City A.M.‘s request for comment.