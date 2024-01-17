Samsung launches Galaxy S24 with AI features after Apple crowned top smartphone maker

Samsung has debuted its highly anticipated Galaxy S24 smartphone series, with new artificial intelligence (AI) features, as Apple encroaches on its market share.

The South Korean tech giant unveiled three new devices at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 on Wednesday, where it also showcased new AI “solutions”, including camera and productivity enhancements.

James Kitto, the head of Samsung’s mobile division known as MX, told City A.M. it is “the world’s first mobile device to incorporate mobile AI,” which Samsung is calling ‘Galaxy AI’.

An AI zoom will make photos clearer and make editing easier, erasing reflections and generating backfill to replace unwanted elements such as a stray arm or photobomber.

Samsung has introduced two new productivity solutions. Call Assist will provide real-time translation during live calls without the need for a cloud connection. Note Assist can automatically summarise documents, notes, and meeting transcripts.

But it comes at an inopportune moment for Samsung, as rival Apple has just overtaken Samsung as the world’s top smartphone maker for the first time since 2010, according to research firm IDC.

Apple’s iPhone series dominated the market in 2023, accounting for a fifth of global smartphone shipments, with around 235m units, surpassing Samsung’s 226.6m shipments.

Kitto is still positive though. He said the IDC report shows that the growth in the global smartphone market will be powered by “new form factors” such as foldable phones and AI – “two trends that Samsung is absolutely on the forefront of”.

“We will be using both our innovations in form factor and of course, our innovations in AI mobile technologies to push forward our market share and our business in 2024 and beyond,” he added.

The smartphone market has been grappling with a demand slowdown since early last year. Samsung is trying to race ahead of other tech manufacturers, like Apple and Huawei, to secure some footing in the slippery market.

Although customers are waiting longer to trade in their phones, Kitto said they are opting for top of the range models and spreading this cost over a longer period of time.

“It’s pretty much the norm,” he explained, “so we can make these products incredibly accessible, which is why we’re seeing such growth in the premium – and the super premium even – UK market. That is the leading part of the market here in the UK.”

Prices for the Galaxy S24 series will start at £799, featuring the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24.