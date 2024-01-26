Countdown begins: What’s in store for next week’s mega-tech FAAMG earnings

As the fourth-quarter earnings season approaches on Wall Street, all eyes are on the FAAMG group: Alphabet (Google), Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Apple. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices at historic highs, investors are eager for the financial results of these tech giants, which dominate not only the technology sector but also the overall market. Together, the FAAMG companies boast a staggering market capitalisation exceeding $7 trillion and hold top positions among US companies. As the earnings reports of these mega-cap companies unfold in the coming weeks, anticipation and stakes are high among investors and analysts alike.

Alphabet Set to Reveal Strong Financial Growth

Alphabet, the overarching company encompassing Google, is anticipated to unveil a significant upsurge in both profits and revenue. One crucial area of scrutiny will be the performance of the Google Cloud Platform, a fundamental component of Alphabet’s business strategy that has been steadily gaining momentum in the competitive cloud computing landscape.

Alphabet stands as the inaugural ‘FAAMG’ entity scheduled to divulge its earnings, with the announcement slated after the closure of U.S. markets on Tuesday, January 30. According to consensus estimates, Alphabet is poised to declare a profit of $1.60 per share for the fourth quarter, marking an impressive surge of nearly 52% from the earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 recorded in the same period the preceding year. This advancement is attributed to Alphabet’s persistent efforts in implementing cost-cutting measures. Additionally, revenue is forecasted to ascend by 12% from the corresponding period, potentially reaching around $85.2 billion, which would signify a historic quarterly sales record for the company.

Microsoft Poised for Strong Growth

Microsoft, a prominent player in the technology industry, is anticipated to report substantial growth in both earnings and revenue. Its Intelligent Cloud division has been a significant contributor to its expansion, and experts predict this trend will persist in the fourth quarter. Microsoft is scheduled to release its financial update for the fiscal second quarter after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, January 30.

Analysts estimate earnings per share to reach $2.76, marking a 19% increase from the previous year’s $2.32, driven by cost-saving measures and ongoing workforce adjustments. Moreover, sales are expected to climb by 15.8% annually, reaching $61.0 billion, supported by strong performance in cloud computing and new ventures in artificial intelligence. If achieved, these figures would represent Microsoft’s highest quarterly revenue in its 48-year history, highlighting the company’s operational resilience and effective business strategies.

Amazon Anticipates Record-Breaking Quarter

Amazon is poised to see a substantial rise in both earnings per share and revenue, as per company estimates. This surge is primarily credited to the flourishing success of its cloud computing and advertising ventures, which have been pivotal in driving the company’s financial performance forward. Amazon is scheduled to unveil its fourth-quarter financial results, encompassing the crucial holiday period, on Thursday, February 1, and confidence among industry analysts is notably high.

Market experts expect Amazon to reveal earnings per share of $0.79, showcasing an extraordinary surge of over 2,500% from the previous quarter’s $0.03 per share, thanks to various cost-saving measures enacted in recent months. Revenue is forecasted to climb by 11.3% from the same period last year, reaching $166.1 billion, a testament to the enduring strength of its cloud computing and advertising sectors. If these projections hold true, it would mark the highest quarterly sales figure in Amazon’s history.

Meta Platforms Forecasts Record Profits

Meta Platforms, previously Facebook, is anticipated to have one of its most profitable quarters yet. The company’s earnings per share and revenue are expected to see significant increases, reflecting a rejuvenated digital advertising market. As the parent company of popular social networks like Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, Meta Platforms is scheduled to announce its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, February 1, after the U.S. market closes, and it’s poised to be one of its most financially successful quarters on record.

Analysts on Wall Street foresee Meta Platforms achieving a profit of $4.93 per share, marking an impressive 180% surge from the $1.76 earnings per share reported in the same period last year. Under the leadership of Mark Zuckerberg, the company has been intensifying its focus on operational efficiency. If these projections materialize, it would signify Meta’s most profitable quarter in its two-decade history. Revenue is also expected to climb by 21.3% year-over-year to $39.0 billion, indicating positive momentum in the digital advertising arena.

In the Spotlight: Apple

Lastly, Apple is projected to announce a modest increase in sales and a slight rise in earnings per share. The company’s Services business, encompassing the App Store, iCloud, and Apple Music, among other services, is anticipated to play a significant role in driving this growth. Apple will be the final ‘FAAMG’ stock to disclose quarterly results, scheduled to release its fiscal first-quarter earnings after the market closes on Thursday, February 1.

According to consensus estimates from Investing.com, Apple’s earnings per share are expected to reach $2.10 for the crucial holiday quarter, marking an 11.7% improvement from the earnings per share of $1.88 recorded a year ago. Revenue is forecasted to edge up by 0.9% year-over-year to $118.3 billion, despite slowing demand for the company’s high-end smartphones and computers.