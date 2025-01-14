UCL expands footprint in One Canada Square

UCL’s teaching space at One Canada Square. Source: CWG

UCL School of Management has announced it will expand its facilities at Canary Wharf as the financial services hub continues to diversify its offering.

The UCL school at One Canada Square, which offers undergraduate, postgraduate, executive and PhD programmes, will occupy two additional floors on levels 48 and 49 for staff, teaching and learning spaces.

Chief investment officer at Canary Wharf Group (CWG) John Mulqueen said he was “delighted” UCL were expanding their “state-of-the-art facility” in the area.

“UCL is an important part of our dynamic, mixed-use ecosystem, where our customers benefit from access to world-leading organisations and a rich mix of retail, leisure, hospitality and green spaces,” Mulqueen said.

It follows news last week that construction services organisation Morgan Sindall has been appointed lead contractor for a 200,000 sq ft office-to-labs conversion in Canary Wharf.

Planning permission has been secured for a raft of new labs in the area, with plans to create a best-in-class research hub.

Canary Wharf was also recently announced as the number one retail destination in the UK, with more than 70m guests and 320 operational venues in 2024.

CWG, which manages around nine million sq ft in mixed-use space, has described the regeneration of the area into a residential, retail and life-sciences hub as “Canary Wharf 2.0”.

Davide Ravasi, Director of the UCL School of Management, said: “Our location in Canary Wharf gives us a clear competitive advantage from which our students and faculty will continue to benefit.

“I have no doubt that increasing our presence here will enhance our ability to produce world-leading research, economic and societal impact, and innovative education for years to come.”